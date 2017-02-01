Jeff Bridges on a Navigation Bridge

Would you trust your boys to Jeff Bridges? I think I would, his face radiates a warm heart, whatever role he has. Bridges plays a captain of an old-fashioned sailing ship Albatross in a movie White Squall (1996) by Ridley Scott. Oh boy, it hit quite hard, salty tears by the end of it. Besides – based on a true story. I believe, it’s not the best of Ridley Scott’s movies, but it still pulled me in quite strong. It’s really warm, really fun and for some moments very sad. Captain Skipper teaches discipline and sailing to a bunch of teenage boys, sent there buy their fathers to learn some fortitude. Bad things may happen at sea, because that’s what it is – deeply beautiful, but untamed beast.

When Albatross hit “white squall” on May 2, 1961, the crew had to meet with chaos. A white squall is a sudden and violent windstorm at sea which is not accompanied by the black clouds generally characteristic of a squall. It has a mystical and mythical aura.

Apart from sailing, boat has another dimension too. It is a tiny space in a vast ocean, swelling with questions. What does it mean to be a son? What does it mean to be a father? And, oh boy, what does it mean to become a man? And if you are a captain to a bunch of teenagers, what is your role? Although the movie is set in an era when the first man steps on the moon, these questions never get old. And the sea never gets safe.