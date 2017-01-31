via Daily Prompt: Yellow

I have a yellow typewriter. There’s a story how I got it. This summer I realized that I need a typewriter. I love to write longhand drafts, but fair copies I like to see typed. And I’m able to edit only a printed text, because I think with my fingers. So I realized that typewriter would be the most direct printing machine. Now I had a dream to find a typewriter that I would really like and that would function well. I found one on Etsy, but it costed so much, that I didn’t know, how could I ever get it. So I just started to dream about it. I imagined how I would type on it, how it would sound, how the ribbon would smell, I imagined it all so clearly, but… it didn’t manifest. Oh well. At least I had a yellow dream. The summer was over, I was visiting my mom and we watched a beautiful French movie – Populaire (2012). It was about a girl who trained to become the best typist. There was a scene with dozens of typists in one room, typing like mad, sheets of paper changing fast, and that loud sound of clack-clack-clack-clack. What a scene! And it was the best scene possible for the Cosmos to choose as a colorful background for my dream to come true. At that very moment my mom said she doesn’t have any idea what to give me for my birthday. A minute later I was sending money to Berlin and waiting for my yellow love to come home. Now I have a yellow typewriter. It’s a privilege to write on you.

Thank you, mom ❤

Yellow

