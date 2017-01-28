Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #1

Let me introduce you Little Anna. My inner child if you will. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. I’m in love with language, and different words taste different. Each description opens a new tiny pocket in the enormous fabric of the sea.

I knew I had to do something with that list. To share it in a creative manner. So here is Little Anna. We both have a passionate curiosity, the true love for the sea, we both are crowned and true captains of our hearts. Little Anna has a royal and loyal friend Ulysses, who accompanies her in linguistic quests – a dog with a coat in a color of the beach. Maybe because I have three lazy cats and would love to have a lazy dog one day.

My parents are artists, my grandparents are artists, almost every one in our family is an artist. Except me. I use my pen and paper to write words, I’m really bad at drawing. But I wanted so much for Little Anna to be born, so I tried my best. Forgive me if the dog is different in every next picture and the length of both arms may vary, I’m still proud to present you the first Salty Sunday.

Homer. Iliad. Around 750 B.C.

English translation by Caroline Alexander. 2015

Published by Ecco

The first list is from the first book that I read in my sea library – Homer’s “Iliad”. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. So pour in some wine-dark wine, for a few months we will have very Homeric Salty Sundays.

Here are a few word from Little Anna:

“I searched for the sea in Homer’s “Iliad”. I started with it, because it’s one of the oldest books available. It’s reeeeaaly old. Older than Bible. Greek poet Homer composed it nearly 3000 years ago. “Iliad” is an epic poem about Trojan war. The war lasted for a decade, and “Iliad” is set in the last weeks of it. Amazing story about outsider Achilles and his fight with fate. Beautiful book, a real pleasure to read. Today the archeological site called Troy is in Turkey – five kilometers from the coast of Aegean sea. But once it was a very wealthy city right next to the sea. Let’s find out what words Homer chose to describe the beautiful and ever-changing sea!”

This is a new English translation of “Iliad” – done by Caroline Alexander and published in 2015. For the first time Homer’s epic is translated by a woman. I love the approach of Caroline Alexander to stay as close to the original text as possible. I encourage to check out her other books too, based on amazing research – about legendary ships The Bounty, The Endurance, Robert F. Scott’s disastrous Antarctic expedition, about the Troyan war and Achilles and many more.

Sea Glossary #1

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

“Say the sea. Say the sea. Say the sea.

So that perhaps a drop of that magic may wander through time,

and something might find it, and save it before it disappears forever.

Say the sea. Because it’s what we have left.”

ALESSANDRO BARICCO, OCEAN SEA