I love reading books. I really do. For me it is a golden filter to stop polluting space with a rapid pace. Book is an anchor of time. I have finished many books in the previous year. More than in any other. But I still think I’m a slow reader, and I treasure that. Reading is breathing. I love to wallow on the warm tree pulp pages, to underline words with a gentle sound. Not to jet lag my soul, but to walk with my thoughts. Like a passionate wanderer I flâneur the paragraphs, then sit back on a margin and have a talk with the writer. I read and I breathe. No reason to hurry on those.

