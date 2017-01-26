Every day is like an expedition, if you get out of bed with an open heart and dedicated mind. Today I found a beautiful quote, that could definitely be a hymn to the Beach Books Blog where “things can be made to happen”:

“The wet stretch between land and sea is the true beach, the true in-between space. Among the peoples of Oceania about whom I write .. it is a sacred, a “tapu” space, an unresolved space where things can happen, where things can be made to happen. It is a space of transformation. It is a space of crossing.” Greg Dening. Beach Crossings: Voyaging across Times, Cultures and Self. 2004













