Every day is like an expedition, if you get out of bed with an open heart and dedicated mind. Today I found a beautiful quote, that could definitely be a hymn to the Beach Books Blog where “things can be made to happen”:
“The wet stretch between land and sea is the true beach, the true in-between space. Among the peoples of Oceania about whom I write .. it is a sacred, a “tapu” space, an unresolved space where things can happen, where things can be made to happen. It is a space of transformation. It is a space of crossing.”
Greg Dening. Beach Crossings: Voyaging across Times, Cultures and Self. 2004
3 Comments Add yours
I found your beach images. They were on my blog somehow! 🙂
https://okanaganokanogan.com/2016/04/02/cascadia-the-braided-land/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Multidimensional essay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your wonderful post inspired me to add some photo collection right here 🙂 Thanks.
LikeLike