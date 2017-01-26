beach, quotes, sea

Every day is like an expedition, if you get out of bed with an open heart and dedicated mind. Today I found a beautiful quote, that could definitely be a hymn to the Beach Books Blog where “things can be made to happen”:

“The wet stretch between land and sea is the true beach, the true in-between space. Among the peoples of Oceania about whom I write .. it is a sacred, a “tapu” space, an unresolved space where things can happen, where things can be made to happen. It is a space of transformation. It is a space of crossing.”

Greg Dening. Beach Crossings: Voyaging across Times, Cultures and Self. 2004

  1. Harold Rhenisch says:
    January 26, 2017 at 17:48

    I found your beach images. They were on my blog somehow! 🙂

    https://okanaganokanogan.com/2016/04/02/cascadia-the-braided-land/

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 26, 2017 at 17:57

      Multidimensional essay!

    2. beachbooksblog says:
      January 26, 2017 at 19:36

      Your wonderful post inspired me to add some photo collection right here 🙂 Thanks.

