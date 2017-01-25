Scuba Days

I heard a song on a radio this morning from the movie Notting Hill and remembered that scene with Spike in the kitchen, dressed in a red diving outfit. You know those days when there is a combination of factors why the wetsuit is the very best thing to wear. Nostalgic movie with brilliant Rhys Ifans in the colorful supportive (sometimes unbelievably unsupportive) role of Spike. And that pocket for cigarettes. Smile, my friend!
4 Comments Add yours
I’ve always wanted to wear a wetsuit in the kitchen while doing the dishes at the sink. Red would be good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, such a good idea, at least now I will have a reason to have a diving suit!
LikeLike
Not the greatest movie in the world, (certainly not the worst though) but Rhys Iffans was amazing in it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree!! I always watch it mainly because of Spike scenes.
LikeLike