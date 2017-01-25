Scuba Days

I heard a song on a radio this morning from the movie Notting Hill and remembered that scene with Spike in the kitchen, dressed in a red diving outfit. You know those days when there is a combination of factors why the wetsuit is the very best thing to wear. Nostalgic movie with brilliant Rhys Ifans in the colorful supportive (sometimes unbelievably unsupportive) role of Spike. And that pocket for cigarettes. Smile, my friend!

