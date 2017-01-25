“Full fathom five thy father lies:

Of his bones are coral made:

Those are pearls that were his eyes:

Nothing of him that doth fade

But doth suffer a sea-change

Into something rich and strange.” William Shakespeare. The Tempest. 1611

The term “sea-change” was first coined by William Shakespeare four hundred years ago. Now it has a broad metaphorical meaning – a striking change, often for the better; a drastic lifestyle change. Of all the definitions I’ve found, this one I love the most, maybe because it tells my story too:

“Seemingly magical change, as brought about by the actions of the sea.” British Dictionary

In my previous life I was Editor of an art magazine. In one article I mentioned British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, who created an underwater museum of over 500 permanent life-size sculptures in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, in 2009.

Now years have passed and these sculptures wear beautiful marine coats and coral colors, (so do I, leaving my previous life behind me). Couple of weeks ago I heard about a new underwater creation by Jason deCaires Taylor. Museo Atlántico lies 14 meters deep in the ocean in Lanzarote, Spain, and was officially inaugurated on January 10, 2017.

The work by the artist is probably done here, but the sculptures of Museo Atlántico are not finished. They are born to the ocean, ready to experience the miraculous sea-change and become home for marine flora and fauna, for new reefs and undiscovered creatures. “Of his bones are coral made: / Those are pearls that were his eyes.” I adore artworks that can be so still and silent, but alive and evolving at the same time. Telling a contemporary story to the timeless ears. Encouraging to change.

When standing by the sea, I can’t stop thinking, how super prehistoric it is, but raw and brand-new at the same time. The sea is our newborn ancestor. So are the sculptures of Museo Atlántico.

www.underwatersculpture.com