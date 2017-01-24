nature, reading, sea, sublime, sylvia beach

Good Old Sea

Posted by beachbooksblog on

I spent this summer with famous Paris bookshop owner Sylvia Beach on my sunny beach reading her memoirs. She told me through the pages a wonderful story of her French friends one of whom had a pet mountain – a favorite mountain of all the others that he, André Chamson, was devoted to and loved to visit. He called it his pet mountain. I love this idea so much. It’s such a sweet and humorous way how to build relationship with the sublime and grandiose Nature. Although I approach the sea with respectful awe, no doubt about it, I also like to think of it as an old friend or – indeed – a magnificent pet, that I have to visit often, otherwise I start to long. My youngest one, my two year old son, hasn’t read Sylvia Beach’s memoirs, but each and every time we leave the beach, he never forgets to wave and say “Bye-bye, Sea!”

If someone wonders, what has happened to the image, some sea notes I pair with sea pixels

6 Comments Add yours

  1. kilingsmusic says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:44

    beautiful landscapes

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 24, 2017 at 13:22

  2. enterfuntech says:
    January 24, 2017 at 15:58

    fall in love with that place..

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 24, 2017 at 16:16

      To fall in love is probably the best possible relationship – also with Nature 🙂

      1. enterfuntech says:
        January 24, 2017 at 16:18

        yes i am very big fan of nature

  3. Chris C says:
    January 24, 2017 at 16:55

    I’m going to be honest – I balked when I saw the blue space. I thought my computer didn’t load! But after reading Sea Pixels, it makes a lot of sense. “Befriending” or “adopting” nature makes it more relatable, I think, and reminds you to treat it with respect! It’s a nice way of looking at it.

