For most of us sea is a wet desert, a liquid emptiness. On land there are mountains and valleys, forests and meadows, rivers and roads, cities and villages and we give names to each and every one of them.
North American Indians, who lived on Northwest Coast, had a beautiful looking-glass worldview. Jonathan Raban in his travelogue Passage to Juneau, where he documents his own sailing in Alaska from Seattle to Juneau, writes that for Northwest Coast Indians
“the forest is the realm of danger, darkness, exile, solitude, and self-extinction, while the sea and its beaches represent safety, light, home, society and continuation of life.”
Jonathan Raban. Passage to Juneau
To understand, we just have to substitute “sea” for “land” and vice-versa, and now we see, how they lived. In tales of these tribes the term “inland”, when used by storytellers, signaled a dangerous adventure in a scary territory, while “seaward” meant the return to safety and home.
“The water’s surface was a broad public arena on which most of daily life took place,” writes Raban. Indians were moving in sea as we do on dry land.
How beautiful it is to start to see the sea, not only to look at it as a large body of salt water that you cross to get to other dry lands. There is salty idiom “the scales have fallen from my eyes”. I love this process of starting to see the sea.
“The mountain peaks, in all their meaningless variety, were unnameable. But the Tlingits had a thousand names for the sea.”
Welcome to my corner of the Pacific Ocean! Did you notice in that description that humans are intertidal creatures, like clams and sand flies and ravens? If you explore the ancestral stories of this coast, you will soon find that many families trace their ancestry to underwater worlds. In European terms, the water is the world of the subconscious, but that’s only a loose translation. When you travel inland from the ocean, along the salmon rivers, this world is found in riverbeds, riverbanks, and salmon. In European terms, the whole effect is similar to the water men of Masurian folk tale. That’s just an example. Merlin wrestling with salmon is another; as well as his counterpart, Po-Re-To, the ancient god of the Mediterranean, wrestled like an octopus to give prophecy to Agammemnon. Do you know the Haida story of raven creating humans out of a sexual joke played on two clams? Funny guy! It happened on North Beach. You can walk there and pick up stranded clams at low tide, and wonder, while a raven flies laughing overhead. The Haida have laid a land claim to the seafloor around their archipelago, rightfully as they are the seafloor as much as the land. Let me know if you’d like that story. If you google it up, you’ll find it, and Bill Reid’s beautiful sculpture, but it will likely be very sanitized, and, like most stories collected by anthropologists, stripped of its sexual humour. There are, however, unexpurgated versions.
This is the most wonderful comment I’ve had on this blog 🙂 I’m in the middle of Raban’s book, and if I peek a few pages further, there is something about ravens as culture heroes… Let’s see how honest his rendering will be 🙂 But he had a wonderful passage about anthropologists. He quotes a Skokomish elder, who was interviewed in 1930s and who remembers “that awful man” – one anthropologist, who visited them in 1880s. “People didn’t like him very well. He was collecting Klallam words from some Klallam Indians who were visiting here one time. I had to translate for him. So he would ask them for words like “father”, “mother”, “house”, “dog”, and so on. And those people didn’t think much of Eells, so they would give him all sorts of dirty, nasty words, and he would write them down in a book. Then he would try and use some of those words, thinking he was talking Indian, and people would just about bust trying to keep from laughing.”
That sculpture is lovely!!! And if you have an “unexpurgated version” of Haida story, I’m here 🙂 & do you have low tide photos on your blog?
Thank you! & I really love your blog name 🙂
Thank you! How happy I am to know that someone out there likes it. And I must say I love kaleidoscopes and collages as a way of thinking and writing. It just feels more natural for me, and as I know, writer James Joyce loved kaleidoscopic methods too 🙂 Cheers!
