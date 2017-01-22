For most of us sea is a wet desert, a liquid emptiness. On land there are mountains and valleys, forests and meadows, rivers and roads, cities and villages and we give names to each and every one of them.

North American Indians, who lived on Northwest Coast, had a beautiful looking-glass worldview. Jonathan Raban in his travelogue Passage to Juneau, where he documents his own sailing in Alaska from Seattle to Juneau, writes that for Northwest Coast Indians

“the forest is the realm of danger, darkness, exile, solitude, and self-extinction, while the sea and its beaches represent safety, light, home, society and continuation of life.” Jonathan Raban. Passage to Juneau

To understand, we just have to substitute “sea” for “land” and vice-versa, and now we see, how they lived. In tales of these tribes the term “inland”, when used by storytellers, signaled a dangerous adventure in a scary territory, while “seaward” meant the return to safety and home.

“The water’s surface was a broad public arena on which most of daily life took place,” writes Raban. Indians were moving in sea as we do on dry land.

How beautiful it is to start to see the sea, not only to look at it as a large body of salt water that you cross to get to other dry lands. There is salty idiom “the scales have fallen from my eyes”. I love this process of starting to see the sea.

“The mountain peaks, in all their meaningless variety, were unnameable. But the Tlingits had a thousand names for the sea.” Jonathan Raban. Passage to Juneau