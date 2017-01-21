This is True! Discovered

Oh my, I feel like a remote island, that has just been discovered! Ben Huberman, one of the WordPress Editors, put me on the map (thank you!). Now many sailors and surfers can hop off their blog-boats and blog-boards to chill-out on this sandy shore of Beach Books Blog. I’m so happy to have you all here and to share my salty passion!

“the great flood-gates

of the wonder-world

swung open” Herman Melville, Moby-Dick

I believe that some of you have your own favorite books about the sea or ocean, beaches or lighthouses, pirates and sailors, boats and ships, waves and sea storms. Please feel free to share the authors and titles so I could build the most amazing marine literature collection and – who knows – some day I’ll open a bookstore by the sea with all these salty-salty books!

I do read all the books I have because I’m writing the big book about the sea – Enseaclopedia. But if you happen to be an author who has written about the marine themes, just let me know, I will sail the pages of your book, get back to the shore and write a review.

I got the news about my Discovered status yesterday, maybe that’s why I had such a vivid dream last night. I was swimming in sea and there were electricity poles in the water. It was safe to swim although with a pinch of adrenaline… I woke up laughing – after being away for a couple of years, now I have some electricity in my analogue life.

Salty love to you all ❤