This is True! Discovered

My yellow typewriter told me to visit my Macbook, open my e-mail and see the stats. You’re kidding me!!!

Oh my, I feel like a remote island, that has just been discovered! Ben Huberman, one of the WordPress Editors, put me on the map (thank you!). Now many sailors and surfers can hop off their blog-boats and blog-boards to chill-out on this sandy shore of Beach Books Blog. I’m so happy to have you all here and to share my salty passion!

“the great flood-gates
of the wonder-world
swung open”

Herman Melville, Moby-Dick

I believe that some of you have your own favorite books about the sea or ocean, beaches or lighthouses, pirates and sailors, boats and ships, waves and sea storms. Please feel free to share the authors and titles so I could build the most amazing marine literature collection and – who knows – some day I’ll open a bookstore by the sea with all these salty-salty books!

I do read all the books I have because I’m writing the big book about the sea – Enseaclopedia. But if you happen to be an author who has written about the marine themes, just let me know, I will sail the pages of your book, get back to the shore and write a review.

I got the news about my Discovered status yesterday, maybe that’s why I had such a vivid dream last night. I was swimming in sea and there were electricity poles in the water. It was safe to swim although with a pinch of adrenaline… I woke up laughing – after being away for a couple of years, now I have some electricity in my analogue life.

Salty love to you all ❤

  1. mobilefriendly2017 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:58

    Wow salty sea water I also love to swim but not going anywhere from two months Bcoz of my new work ! But thanks to you for remembering me as now I’m starting to plan !

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 21, 2017 at 14:00

      Welcome!!! I’m also waiting for summer sun! 🙂

  2. flexireads says:
    January 21, 2017 at 13:03

    Barefoot by Elin Hilderbrand is a book about 3 women, 3 secrets, and 1 long hot summer. I would like to recommend this book to you. It was published 2008 so it’s pretty old but a great read nevertheless. The setting is at the beach. I hope you will check it out and enjoy! 😄

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 21, 2017 at 15:51

      Thank you, Flexireads, i will check it out! And 2008 is not old at all, “Gulliver’s Travels” are from 1716 🙂 Thanks!

  3. Barron says:
    January 21, 2017 at 16:34

    I enjoyed Joshua Slocum’s Sailing Alone Around the World (1900). Fascinating and over 100 years old!

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 21, 2017 at 16:40

      Oh, wow, looks really great, I think I’ll buy it as soon as possible 🙂 Thank you!

  4. Wolfman's Cult Film Club says:
    January 21, 2017 at 19:18

    Congrats 🙂 I love the idea of the salty salty book shop by the sea.

