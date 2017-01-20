dream, sea

Choreography of Love

bbb_95

This summer I had an epiphany that dreams or big goals can be like a room that you enter, or a garden, or a micro world, choose your own metaphor. It’s not just a red dot in the future. Yes, mastery takes time. To become graceful at something, you need to invest yourself wholeheartedly day by day. But it’s not a blind run with closed eyes that you plan to open only at the finish line. No.

bbb_93

Dreams and big goals are like a room you enter as soon as you know what you want to achieve. You already start to live in that world from the very first day of your journey. I really believe you can be graceful at every step you take, if you embrace it with choreography of love. You can embody love in each and every move you make.

bbb_39

There is nothing more graceful than the choreography of love. Is it the bowl you wash or the book you read, or the sight you see. You can climb the ladder of your life stumping and stomping. Or you can encompass your dream in every step you take. Gracefully.

8 Comments Add yours

  1. martapallo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 20:25

    beautiful pictures! love u !!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 20, 2017 at 20:28

      ❤ ❤ ❤

      Like

      Reply
  2. anisioluiz2008 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 21:14

    Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Dude the cleaner says:
    January 20, 2017 at 21:21

    cute kids. It does not seems long ago when I was a kid I running on the beach in La Rochelle. I have to go back there some day. and also Ile de ré. Have fun.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 20, 2017 at 21:48

      Looks like really nice places to be 🙂

      Like

      Reply
    2. beachbooksblog says:
      January 20, 2017 at 21:55

      I saw yesterday a documentary about Île de Sein. It’s crazy windy there. Have you every been there?

      Like

      Reply
  4. George Sunday says:
    January 20, 2017 at 23:04

    Cute pictures & Fun atmosphere. Good times all around.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      January 20, 2017 at 23:09

      Thanks, it really was a nice summer day 🙂 And wish you all the best for your own “First of a Thousand Steps.”. Cheers!

      Like

      Reply

