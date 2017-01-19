New Books in Sea Library:

It’s still not the full set, but I’m so happy to have five of Tim Severin’s amazing books. Tim Severin is British explorer, historian and writer now in his 70s. These books confirm that first of all he is a passionate hands-on explorer. He has built authentic boats and ships to recreate legendary voyages and write about them afterwards. If I sail through pages and use my vivid imagination to smell the salty past, it seems it wasn’t enough for Mr Severin to just read Homer, or Melville, or about Sindbad the sailor. He had to try it himself and he did. Meanwhile writing down many important discoveries. What a life, what a man!

www.timseverin.net