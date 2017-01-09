To become graceful at something, you need to invest yourself wholeheartedly day by day. But it’s not a blind run with closed eyes that you plan to open only at the finish line. No.
New Books in Sea Library:
It’s still not the full set, but I’m so happy to have five of Tim Severin’s amazing books. Tim Severin is British explorer, historian and writer now in his 70s. These books confirm that first of all he is a passionate hands-on explorer.
Popcorn Ocean
I know, I know such a sweet choice. Watched Disney’s “Moana” with my two boys and we quite enjoyed it. It’s like an old legend packed in 3D, but reminded me of the magic and fertility of underwater volcanoes and of a few more videos.
Mona Lisa Smile
There is still so much that we don’t know about the ocean and seas. While we sometimes dare to think that we know it all, the ancient underwater world looks at us with a Mona Lisa smile.
Poignant Pool
To swim home from pool to pool down the valley of wealthy houses. Absolutely brilliant and strange movie “The Swimmer” with retro color palette, caviar pool parties and strong ending.
100 Sea Pixels
“Wine-dark” for Homer, “snotgreen” for Joyce, “zinc-gray” for Brodsky. What is the color of the sea? For each new post I pick a pixel from my sea photos and make an image. 100 seaside pixels so far. My blog when looking from afar.
Soul on Loose
When I’m standing on the beach or on the vast plains, it feels like my heart is expanding to embrace this amplitude. My soul is on loose, running to the horizon like a foal of freedom.
New Book in Sea Library:
I believe this beautifully illustrated book for children “Manfish: A Story of Jacques Cousteau” by Jennifer Berne and Eric Puybaret is a great start for a personal Cousteau adventure.
Ten Years
This is me in 2007. Ten years ago taking a snapshot of the open sea. 2007 was a starting point of a beautiful and hectic decade in journalism and growing up. Now I know that I didn’t really grow up, I just grew in.
Built for it
A couple of years ago my life changed in many ways. One of them was leaving the digital age a bit and reclaiming myself as a person, who has hands with ten fingers and who has head, not only a few fingers and two browsing eyes…
Modern Obstacles
Scylla and Charybdis are ancient and horrid greek sea monsters that Ulysses in “Odyssey” had to get through safely. In Joyce’s “Ulysses” they are two bar tenders Miss Douce and Miss Kenedy with beach tanned skin and giggling “goldbronze voices”.
Spectral Spectacle
To see how a wave looks from underwater view, to lay down on a black sand beach, notice blue icebergs and wine-dark seas; to surf in freezing cold Alaska and enjoy a moonrise in the sea. The spectral spectacle of life.